‘Worlds of Influence: Understanding What Shapes Child Wellbeing in Rich Countries’ (2020), which was recently published by UNICEF, adopts a useful multi-level framework of child well-being with the child at the heart of the framework. The authors then go on to identify the various components of the main dimensions they considered, namely: mental well-being; physical health and skills.

These are broken down into various components with a number of indicators for each component. Data relating to each indicator is drawn from published reports about the 41 countries that form part of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation (OECD) and the EU, Malta included.

All the reports are clearly listed and allow for verification. Despite the possible li­mi­­tations of these reports and the very different metho­dologies adopted in collecting the data, one of the main merits of the UNICEF report is that it attempts to bring things together adopting a systemic approach. This proves helpful as it allows for a much wider appreciation of Maltese children’s well-being.

Malta fares badly on most of the indicators; perhaps the stark results might prove an important wake-up call for one and all, especially for policymakers. In the light of this rather bleak picture of things, I would like to emphasise some of the recommendations of the report:

Consult children: The report emphasises that children view things differently and express serious concerns about the environment, how much they value relationships and about their wish to participate in decision-making.

There have been a number of local initiatives that have sought children’s participation, these include the Kunsill Nazzjonali Żgħażagħ, student councils in schools, the Commissioner for Children’s Council for Children, Nature Trust’s Ekoskola and the Children’s Hub of the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society.

These have been at the forefront in promoting child participation and have developed the knowhow to engage children and young people. They each could contribute in different ways by sharing know­ledge, skills and resources related to child participation. Child participation is also advocated by the National Children’s Policy (2017).

Yet, despite these positive measures, many children are not consulted about issues that impact them, and many adults do not view children as knowledgeable and agentic. Besides, when children are consulted, children and young people from socially excluded groups are rarely engaged in this consultation process.

It is high time for a coalition of entities that are committed to child participation to come together to work towards increased child participation. This is particularly pertinent during the COVID-19 pandemic when the opportunities for child participation pose greater challenges.

Connect policies: The report emphasises the importance of policies that are integrated and which complement and strengthen one another as key to improving child well-being.

This calls for integrated po­licymaking where policymakers from the different specialist areas work together to ensure the complementarity of policies. The office of the Commissioner for Children has a key role in this respect as one of its functions is to ensure that polices in all sectors are child-oriented.

For this to happen, children must be directly involved and consulted in the policy-making process. It is good practice for policymakers to set up reference or advisory groups made up of a small group of children and young people who can act as advisers in the policy development process (National Institute for Childhood, The President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, 2018).

Create strong foundations: The UNICEF report recommends that governments should intensify their efforts to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, which provide a roadmap that will ensure child well-being.

I will focus on two of these recommendations.

Ending child poverty is one of the key indicators for the Sustainable Development Goal of ending poverty in all its forms everywhere. The global community has recognised the centrality of ending child poverty and it is vital that this is given due attention locally.

It is important that children have access to the resources they need. The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted and disrupted children’s lives in many ways. This has resulted in increased challenges for mental health and mental well-being.

Mental health services are called upon to respond to these challenges by improving targeted services for children and young people.

Maureen Cole is a member of the Board of Administrators of the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society.