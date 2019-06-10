Artist and art-educator, Gabrielle Agius, will today meet children for an artsy workshop at Palazzo Falson, Mdina. Using Capt. Olof Gollcher‘s collection of arms and armour as inspiration, the workshop will guide children through the symbols of strength and protection that decorate shields.

The children will apply what they learn to decorate a shield and sword of their own. Suitable for children aged six to 12. Pre-booking is essential.

Send an e-mail to bookings@palazzofalson.com or phone 2145 1021. Price includes all materials for the workshop.

The workshop is being held at Palazzo Falson, Mdina, today between 11am and 1pm.