Chile’s football federation admitted on Sunday that it broke Copa America health bubble rules by bringing a local hairdresser into their Brazilian hotel.

On Friday, ahead of Chile’s 1-0 victory over Bolivia in Cuiaba, senior players Arturo Vidal and Gary Medel published photographs on social media of them receiving haircuts from a local barber, seemingly in their hotel rooms.

Chile’s federation said in a statement published on social media that it “acknowledges the delegation’s breach of the health bubble with the unauthorized entry of a hairdresser who, although testing negative (for Covid-19), should not have been in contact with the players.”

The federation said the players involved would be fined.

