The 21st Thomas Smith Annual Charity swim will be held off the pier at Independence Garden, Sliema, on December 29, under the patronage of the Office of the President.

The aim of this yearly charity swim is to raise funds in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation. Last year, 233 swimmers took part. Since its inception, the charity swims have collected over €120,000.

Swimmers are encouraged to raise €50 prior to the swim by asking friends, family and colleagues to sponsor their heroic gesture with a donation.

Registration takes place on the day, starting at 9.30am and the swim starts at 10.30am, but people interested in taking part may download the registration form in advance, fill it in and bring it to the desk on the day.

After the swim President George Vella will award medals to each participant and coffee, whiskey and sandwiches will be distributed.

Those who cannot take part but would still like to support the event can send a contribution via bank transfer to the following account: HSBC Bank (Malta) plc, 32, Merchants Street, Valletta. Account No: 033-080037-002; Swift Code: MMEBMTMT; IBAN No: MT MT04MMEB44336000000033080037002.

For details and the registration form, visit www.tcsmith.com/christmas-charity-swim. For more information, e-mail charityswim@tcsmith.com, or call Thomas Smith on 2205 8058 or visit the Charity Swim Facebook page.