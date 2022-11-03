England are likely to be without Ben Chilwell at the World Cup after the left-back pulled up with a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Denis Zakaria scored the winner on his Chelsea debut as the Blues came from behind to beat the Croatian champions at Stamford Bridge.

But the night ended on a sour note for Chelsea and England when Chilwell, 25, had to be helped off the field in stoppage time to seemingly spoil his hopes of going to Qatar.

Click here for full story.