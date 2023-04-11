Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2027.

Chilwell has endured an injury-plagued spell over the last two seasons, but Chelsea were keen to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old left-back, signed from Leicester in 2020, was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Champions League in 2021.

