China has further relaxed its family planning policy to allow couples to have a maximum of three children after a recent census showed its population is rapidly ageing, state media Xinhua reported Monday.
"To actively respond to the ageing of the population... a couple can have three children," Xinhua said, citing a Monday meeting of China's elite Politburo leadership committee hosted by President Xi Jinping.
More to follow.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us