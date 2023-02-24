China’s football governing body said Friday it had appointed Serbian Aleksandar Jankovic the new coach of the men’s national team, as authorities probe several of the domestic game’s top officials for alleged corruption.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) said Jankovic would take charge of the team for this year’s Asian Cup and the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The decision was taken “following an expert assessment… and research and approval from the association”, the CFA said.

