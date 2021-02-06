China's drug authorities have given "conditional" approval for a second COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac's CoronaVac jab, the pharmaceutical company said Saturday.

The vaccine has already been rolled out to key groups at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus but Saturday's approval allows for its use on the general public.

A conditional approval helps hustle emergency drugs to market in cases when clinical trials are yet to meet normal standards but indicate therapies will work.

The approval comes after multiple domestic and overseas trials of the vaccine in countries including Brazil and Turkey, although "efficacy and safety results need to be further confirmed", Sinovac said in a statement.

Sinovac's approval comes weeks after fellow Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm received a similar conditional green light to put its vaccine on the market.

Sinovac said trials in Brazil had shown around 50 per cent efficacy in preventing infection and 80 per cent efficacy in preventing cases requiring medical intervention.