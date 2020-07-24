The Chinese Basketball Association will begin allowing spectators from Sunday, the league said, in a major boost to sport in the country in the wake of the coronavirus.

The CBA on June 20 became the first league to return to action in China following a nearly five-month stoppage because of the pandemic.

It did so under strict conditions, with all matches played in only two cities, Qingdao and Dongguan, and behind closed doors.

However, the CBA will allow certain people including medical staff and security personnel to watch in person on Sunday.

Games will then be opened up to all spectators aged over 12 when the play-offs start on July 31.

However, attendances will be "controlled" and fans must sit at least one metre (three feet) apart, wear masks and show they passed a coronavirus test within the past 48 hours.

"Fans who have been missing the stadium will have the opportunity... to cheer for their favourite teams and players on the spot," the CBA said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement comes just two days before the Chinese Super League, the top football competition in the country, kicks off.

It will stage matches in empty stadiums, in line with most sports leagues across the globe attempting to restart.