The China Cultural Centre in Malta is celebrating the Chinese New Year with two events in Valletta on February 17.

There will first be a parade with Chinese and Maltese volunteer models wearing Hanfu, the traditional attire of China.

The parade will start at noon from the China Cultural Centre at 173, Melita Street and continue to Republic Street, St George Square, past the parliament building and end in Triton Square.

Between 2 and 4pm, the public is then invited to the China Cultural Centre for an afternoon filled with cultural delights, including sipping on authentic Chinese tea, crafting lanterns, printing a copy of traditional Chinese New Year painting, writing with an art teacher a new year calligraphy artwork and even trying on a Hanfu costume.

Entrance is free but a donation of €2 per person is suggested in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund.