On March 22, the China Cultural Centre (CCC) in Malta welcomed the visit of the senior citizens’ delegation headed by Speranza Chircop, councillor and former mayor of Kalkara.

The delegation had a guided tour of the 2023 Double Rabbit Annunciation - Chinese Zodiac Cultural and Creative Exhibition, as well as the library, multi-function hall and other facilities. At the Happy New Year of the Rabbit – China Zodiac Design Exhibition, the meaning of the Chinese zodiac culture in the Year of the Rabbit, the role played by the rabbit in Chinese history and culture, and the interesting legends and myths about the rabbit caught the interest of the visitors. The delegation was also impressed by the development and prosperity of China's ethnic folk culture and tourism industry from the Lord Rabbit in Beijing's hutongs, Shanghai's White Rabbit candy, Pingyao's intangible cultural heritage rabbit window flowers and other rabbit culture with rich local characteristics.

The Centre's library with over 10,000 volumes captivated visitors. Through the "Hello, China!” series of short films, visitors enjoyed a panoramic view of Beijing, the Great Wall, and learned more about the four great inventions of ancient China as well as Tai Chi, and traditional Chinese medicine.

Mary Zap, a member of the delegation, said that she has never been to China, but often watches TV programs about China, including the Chinese New Year Gala that was broadcast by TVM not long ago. This visit to the CCC gave her a new experience of Chinese culture.

Maltese architect Charlie Mallia said he was very interested in Chinese culture, especially blue and white porcelain, and has a large collection of Chinese porcelain at home. He was grateful to gain a richer understanding of Chinese culture through this event.

Chircop said that she was very happy to visit Beijing, Shanghai and other places in China before the Covid, and recalled the cultural activities carried out with the CCC during her tenure as mayor. She sincerely thanked the CCC for the wonderful visit for the delegation, and on behalf of all kindly donated to the fundraising box set up by the President’s Community Chest Fund in the CCC.

Yuan Yuan, Director of the CCC, warmly welcomed the visit of Chircop and all elderly friends, introduced the history of the CCC and its development since its establishment 20 years ago, by emphasizing that the CCC will continue to promote cultural exchanges between China and Malta through a variety of high-quality cultural activities, and contribute to the mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.