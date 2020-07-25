The European China Business University is donating 30 respiratory health devices to Malta.

The devices, donated through the personal intervention of former minister Reno Calleja, is scheduled to arrive at Malta’s Freeport on Tuesday afternoon.

Calleja is the current president of the Malta China Friendship Society, set up 44 years ago.

He said the donation was being made through the influence of Li Xian lin, daughter of former Chinese president Li Xian Xian.