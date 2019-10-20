International audit and advisory firm Mazars recently published a thought leadership report revealing the extent to which the global C-suite are familiar with, investing in and implementing five key workplace technologies: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

The new report, entitled ‘Are you missing the Tech Train? Global investment and implementation surrounding transformative technologies’, was based on a survey conducted by YouGov among more than 600 C-suite executives. The survey participants were based in six countries – China, France, Germany, India, UK and US – and worked in different industries, sectors and organisation sizes. The results of the survey were analysed by Mazars.

The report reveals that overall China and India lead the way, while France and the UK lag behind.

Familiarity: Leaders in China are the most familiar with these five key technologies (79 per cent), followed by Germany (71 per cent), India (69 per cent), the US (64 per cent), whereas France and the UK come bottom (53 and 44 per cent respectively). AI is the technology most respondents feel familiar with.

Investment: Respondents in India have the greatest appetite for increasing the budgets they dedicate to these five technologies. France and UK respondents are most reluctant to increase their budgets.

Implementation: China and India are the most likely to have implemented at least one of the technologies and share the highest adoption rates for all five technologies. France and UK are the least likely to have implemented any of the technologies.

Sector splits: Insurance and manufacturing are the top sectors where the five technologies have already been implemented. Leaders in the public sector were least likely to have implemented any of the five – 50 per cent of respondents working in the public sector said ‘nothing is happening’ with the five technologies.

Benefits and barriers: Cost savings (27 per cent), business model transformation (26 per cent) and improvements in quality (24 per cent) are the top three expected benefits of the five technologies.

The most cited barriers globally to implementing technologies are: obtaining necessary financial resources (25 per cent), finding talent and skills that can fully grasp and exploit the technology (23 per cent) and market maturity (22 per cent) – whether it’s the right time for an organisation to adopt the technology or not.

Guillaume Devaux, partner, head of Technology Sector at Mazars, commented: “Our findings show strong forward momentum with regard to these five game-changing technologies – with China and India leading the pack. Overall, familiarity levels are high, leaders see the impact these technologies can have, and they have plans to increase investment. But there are areas of concern and certain sectors and countries pale in comparison with others.”

He added: “Leaders who think they’re falling behind need to discover which technology will create significant competitive advantage for their organisation. They should remember that successful tech transformation journeys require broad backing – from a company’s leadership and the team at large. Leaders may set the vision – but they must work with others to realise it.”

Main findings

• China and India dominate across the board, France and UK lag behind.

• Artificial Intelligence is the technology most leaders feel familiar with.

• India has greatest appetite to increase technological investment.