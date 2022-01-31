Fifty years ago today, China and Malta established diplomatic ties, which was a landmark decision that opened a brand-new chapter in China-Malta relations.

Recently, I have been reading a book of the oral recollections of former Maltese Ambassador to China Clifford Borg-Marks. I am deeply impressed by what he said about the visionary decision made 50 years ago by the older generation of Chinese and Maltese leaders.

According to Ambassador Borg-Marks, China made an enormous effort to help Malta’s economic transition after the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972, by helping Malta build a dry dock with a capacity of 300,000 tons, which provided essential and timely support for Malta.

What’s more, he later found out when he was in China that back then, China was in fact building this large and technically demanding dry dock for Malta before even building one in China itself. The dry dock has since become widely known in Malta and been fondly referred to as “Red China Dock” by the Maltese.

It stands as a testimony to the friendship between China and Malta and to a long-standing tradition of China’s diplomacy – China would always be there when a friend needs help, without reservation, self-interest or strings attached.

Following the establishment of diplomatic ties, Malta was also able to build a breakwater and factories for glass, textile and sugar manufacturing with Chinese assistance, which helped grow the economy and generate jobs. Back in those days, despite difficulties in long-distance travel and communication, over 1,000 Chinese engineers and technicians set out on a journey for a foreign land thousands of miles away from home to help it thrive. How commendable was their devotion and selflessness!

Two Chinese engineers, Xu Huizhong and Gu Yanzhao, gave their lives to the construction of the Drydock and were laid to rest in Malta. To this day, their touching story continues to inspire and motivate people in both countries who are committed to China-Malta friendship.

Over half a century, this friendship has gone from strength to strength and continues to renew its vigour.

On January 10, Chinese President Xi Jinping said to President George Vella over their telephone conversation that China and Malta are close and time-tested friends. Fifty years on, the bilateral relationship has moved steadily forward no matter how the international landscape changed and served as a shining example of relations between countries different in size, social system, history and culture.

Indeed, for 50 years, China and Malta have always respected and trusted each other politically. Our two countries respect each other’s development paths and have given each other understanding and support on issues concerning our respective core interests and major concerns.

Economically, both countries are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation. Malta is one of the first European countries to join the Belt and Road Initiative. Statistics from China Customs show that bilateral trade last year rose by 56.9 per cent despite the impact of COVID-19. Chinese products are easily spotted in Maltese shops. People can easily enjoy Malta’s leading brand Cisk Lager in China.

Culturally, our two countries have long engaged in close exchanges and mutual learning. China Cultural Centre in Valletta is the first of its kind established by China in the whole of Europe. The Mediterranean Regional Centre for Traditional Chinese Medicine has provided diagnostic and treatment service more than 200,000 times. The Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija is built by Gusu District of Santa Luċija’s sister city Suzhou, a place famous for the picturesque view of exquisite traditional Chinese gardens.

Malta, meanwhile, has become increasingly familiar to the Chinese people, whose fondness of this lovely country is growing by the day. A Chinese tourist wrote in the travel log that “Malta is such a fascinating country that has so much to offer. The city of Valletta mesmerizes you anywhere you look.”

Many Chinese have caught a glimpse of Malta’s enchanting scenery and time-honored history in films and drama series such as Game of Thrones and have since made it one of their top tourist destinations. I am sure that many will be travelling to Malta once the pandemic is over.

In a world undergoing profound changes, China and Malta are partners on the international stage, sharing common goals. Both countries are committed to true multilateralism and the UN-centred international system and the international order underpinned by international law. China and Malta have supported each other in playing an even greater role in international affairs and worked together to fight COVID, tackle climate change, pursue economic recovery and deal with other global challenges. Both are committed to a sound and stable China-EU relationship.

The past serves as a source of guidance for the future. For the next 50 years, both China and Malta will need to respond to the trend of the times and keep bilateral relations on the right course. It is important to continue to deepen political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and grow people-to-people friendship to open up broad prospects for China-Malta relations and add new dimensions to China-Malta friendship.

Today marks not only the 50th anniversary of China-Malta diplomatic ties, but also the eve of the Chinese lunar new year, which makes it a day of “double happiness”. Tomorrow begins the Chinese lunar Year of the Tiger. Tiger is a symbol of courage and strength in Chinese culture. At this important celebratory moment in bilateral relations and as we look ahead to the next 50 years, I am convinced that with the concerted efforts of all sides in both countries, China-Malta relations will – as Chinese idioms put it – further thrive like “a tiger with two wings” and “spirited dragon and dynamic tiger”, and bring more benefits to the people of both countries and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Yu Dunhai, Chinese Ambassador