The Chinese rights holders of the English Premier League are not airing its football matches this weekend, schedules show, with the games expected to show solidarity with Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

Beijing has been treading a cautious diplomatic line on the conflict, refusing to condemn the acts of its close partner Moscow.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin declared in Beijing last month that their friendship had “no limits”, a deepening embrace driven by mutual desire to counter US influence.

This weekend, Premier League club captains are expected to wear armbands in the colours of Ukraine and take part in a moment of reflection and solidarity ahead of kick-off, reported British newspaper The Guardian.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta