The Ukrainian war has been a significant geopolitical event that has shaped the dynamics between major world powers.

Among these powers, China and Russia play crucial roles in international politics with an intricate relationship between China and Russia in the context of the Ukrainian war.

China and Russia share a long history of diplomatic relations, marked by periods of cooperation and conflict.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, both countries sought to redefine their positions on the global stage.

China embarked on a path of economic reforms, while Russia faced political and economic challenges in its transition to a market-oriented system. Over the years, both nations have pursued mutually beneficial partnerships and cooperated in areas such as energy, trade, and defence.

China’s role in Ukraine prior to the eruption of the conflict was primarily economic and diplomatic in nature. Before the Russian invasion, China had pursued closer economic ties with Ukraine, particularly in terms of trade and investment.

Economically, China became one of Ukraine’s major trading partners. The two countries have engaged in various trade agreements and initiatives to increase bilateral trade. China has been importing agricultural products, such as grain, from Ukraine, while also investing in infrastructure projects and energy sectors in the country.

Diplomatically, China has so far generally maintained a neutral stance on the conflict and has called for a peaceful resolution to the conflict through dialogue and negotiation, supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

However, China has not taken an active role in mediating or contributing to the resolution of the conflict and has occasionally been accused of indirectly helping the Russian military mainly with much needed supplies.

China and Russia have developed a complex relationship that includes economic, diplomatic, and strategic dimensions. While their relationship is often characterized as a “strategic partnership,” it is important to note that their interests and priorities may not always align perfectly.

In the context of Ukraine, China has generally taken a non-confrontational stance and has refrained from openly criticizing Russia’s actions.

China has emphasized the importance of respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while also advocating for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

China has often aligned itself with Russia in multilateral forums such as the United Nations Security Council, where both countries have used their veto power to prevent resolutions that they perceive as interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

Economically, China and Russia have strengthened their ties over the years. They have increased trade volumes and pursued joint investment projects in various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, and defence.

Additionally, China and Russia have conducted joint military exercises and exchanged military technology, indicating a growing strategic alignment.

They have also expressed support for each other’s positions on issues like territorial disputes and human rights, often in opposition to the Western perspective.

China has also started to attract evermore attention from NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

China’s relationship with NATO is characterized by a mixture of cooperation, competition, and strategic divergence.

NATO has recognized China’s growing global influence and its impact on international security. China, on the other hand, views NATO as a Western military alliance that it perceives as a potential challenge to its own security interests.

Nato’s accusation

Cooperation between China and NATO has taken place in certain areas, such as counter-piracy efforts off the coast of Somalia and some humanitarian relief operations.

However, significant differences remain on various issues. These include NATO’s concerns over China’s military modernization, lack of transparency in defence spending, human rights issues, and China’s assertive actions in the South China Sea.

NATO has increasingly viewed China as a strategic challenge

Beijing lashed back at NATO’s accusation that China challenges the bloc’s interests and security and opposed any attempt by the military alliance to expand its footprint into the Asia-Pacific region.

In a strongly worded communique issued midway into a two-day summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius recently, NATO said the People’s Republic of China (PRC) challenged its interests, security and values with its “ambitions and coercive policies”.

In recent years, NATO has increasingly viewed China as a strategic challenge, particularly due to its military buildup, technological advancements, and assertive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

NATO members have expressed concerns about China’s activities, including its influence operations, cyber threats, and growing presence in critical infrastructure sectors.

The evolving dynamics between the two sides will continue to shape their interactions and influence global security dynamics.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated at the at summit that while China was not a NATO “adversary”, it was increasingly challenging the rules-based international order with its “coercive behaviour.”

“China is increasingly challenging the rules-based international order, refusing to condemn Russia’s war against Ukraine, threatening Taiwan, and carrying out a substantial military build-up,” he said.

It is the possibility of a conflict between China and the island, which Beijing considers to be part of its territory, that is animating NATO’s engagement with the region.

From a NATO perspective, NATO is not involved in Taiwan, it’s not an area that’s in its area of responsibility.

The alliance’s position on Taiwan is that it opposes any unilateral change to the status quo in the East China Sea, which would have “global security ramifications.”

China’s footprint inside NATO members’ territory is becoming harder to ignore. The alliance’s increased engagement with partners in the Asia-Pacific is not just about NATO looking east.

China has been operating west as well, militarily, with the Chinese navy conducting live fire drills in the Mediterranean.

The questions about territorial mandate and concern about antagonising China, which has accused NATO of “eastward expansion”, mean that dialogue with countries in the Asia-Pacific region will remain charged.

The relationship between China and Russia in the context of the Ukrainian war is complex and multifaceted. While China maintains a cautious approach to the conflict, prioritizing stability and non-interference, Russia sees the war to protect its strategic interests and challenge Western influence.

The strategic partnership between China and Russia has been reinforced by their shared interests and concerns, as they strive to shape a multipolar world order. As the Ukrainian war continues to evolve, the actions and interactions between these two powers will continue to impact the global geopolitical landscape.