The Chinese Super League will allow 1,000 fans into a high-profile match on Saturday, the first time spectators can attend a game since the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a major step towards normalising football in China, where the virus was first detected last year, and paves the way for a limited number of supporters to attend selected future fixtures.

The CSL kicked off on July 25 behind closed doors, at neutral venues in Suzhou and Dalian, and five months late because of the health crisis.

