China’s Hou Zhihui took the first weightlifting gold of Tokyo 2020 on Saturday as she dashed India’s hopes of an elusive first women’s Olympic title.
The 24-year-old world championship silver medallist Hou dominated the 49kg competition, opening up a 7kg advantage over India’s Chanu Saikhom Mirabai after the opening three lifts.
Hou’s 94kg third attempt was below her own snatch world record but it gave her a healthy cushion over Mirabai, who could only manage 87kg, failing with her final attempt at 89kg.
