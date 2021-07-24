China’s Hou Zhihui took the first weightlifting gold of Tokyo 2020 on Saturday as she dashed India’s hopes of an elusive first women’s Olympic title.

The 24-year-old world championship silver medallist Hou dominated the 49kg competition, opening up a 7kg advantage over India’s Chanu Saikhom Mirabai after the opening three lifts.

Hou’s 94kg third attempt was below her own snatch world record but it gave her a healthy cushion over Mirabai, who could only manage 87kg, failing with her final attempt at 89kg.

