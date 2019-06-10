America and China have been at each other’s throats for quite some time now. It clearly shows that this is not just about trade. Both parties are literally contesting every domain from semiconductors to submarines to films.

In my previous article about the trade war, I mentioned three scenarios that could possibly happen. Unfortunately, the scenario where US President Donald Trump has a change of heart and continues to be stubborn and hinder a negotiation occurred.

Due to the prolonged negotiations, it is evident that in order for both parties to agree on a trade deal one party must accept defeat. In a nutshell, the US is protesting against a fraudulent China that, according to them, is using every trick in the book to seal a global economic top spot. The country is being accused of stealing technology and forcing its way into the South China Sea.

The US also believes that China is bullying democracies like Canada and Sweden. With this argument, one can say that it is evident that China is caught in two minds. On one hand, it is doing its utmost to regain its rightful place in Asia. On the other hand and at the same time, China is keeping an eye out on the envious US, which might have a major hand in blocking its rise, as the US cannot accept being second best.

Eric Swalwell, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and Internet, expressed his views on this matter with CNBC: “It is vital that we continue to have a multinational approach to addressing these issues… we must involve allies − and other victims of China’s practices − such as Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. A statement issued by Richard Neal, a Democrat, stated that “...this administration… must hold out for a good deal – a structural deal. The future of America’s economic prosperity is at stake.”

The potential for catastrophe continues to loom. One major repercussion is, that even if China and America find a solution, the world will still bear the aftermath of this as growth rate slows down and problems are left to fester for others to try and resolve.

On a positive note, the markets can afford a slight cheer as China appears to finally be ad­dressing its US trade surplus. Reuters had previously reported that they expect China to make a surplus of around $20.5 billion in May; however, this budgeted figure was surpassed as China registered an overall trade surplus of $41.65 billion.

Reports by China’s General Administration of Customs stated that, surprisingly enough, dollar denominated exports increased – a 1.1 per cent increase year on year, while imports declined – the most in nearly three years. This unexpected turnaround could be due to Chinese exporters rushing out shipments to the US to avoid new tariffs on $300 billion of goods that Trump is threatening to impose.

Another factor that may be in China’s corner is if it joins forces with Russia and acts as one defensive unit against the US’s pressure strategy. Chinese Presi­dent Xi Jinping travelled to Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and publically spoke about growing ties between the two nations. They expressed their views of solida­rity at a time when “protectionism and unilateral approa­ches are on the rise, and a policy of force and hegemony is increasingly taking hold”.

With this trade war, Russia may pounce on the opportunity to increase its investment holding in China. This growing relationship may also take its toll on the dollar. It has been reported that, on an annual basis, China purchases around $108 billion worth of oil from Russia. Currently these transactions are dealt in dollar, meaning that China has to ex­change its currency for dollars. However, this could change.

China and the US face a rivality of egos to be number one

China and Russia have been involved in a number of engagements with one another which have helped strengthen the ties between them. In a hypothetical scenario, if these two countries decide to accept one or both of each other’s currency, this could come as a shock for the US dollar and lead to weakened demand for the dollar.

However, there was a glimmer of hope when Xi’s remarks on the trade war eased the pressure. While addressing the media he stated that “it would be hard to imagine a complete break of the US from China or of China from the US”. He continued by emphasising that China is not interested in that sort of deal, and according to him, neither is “his friend, President Trump”. This statement shows that China has de­cided that a balanced trade relationship with the US is in the best interest of its economy and global economy. If this is true, then markets can consider that the big China trade issue is mostly out of the way.

China and the US face a rivality of egos to be number one. In this continuous scenario, it is evident that China and the US desperately need to create a set of rules to help mitigate the overpowering competition between them. Unfortunately, at this moment in time, both see rules as things to break rather than to follow.

So where should an investor place his money? An investor could opt to either ride the trade war roller coaster or invest in cautious products that will have minimal or no impact from the trade war. Overall, the main concept to invest is to diversify your capital. If you have an aggressive appetite and have a diverse portfolio, you could opt to purchase equities of companies that have been directly im­pacted by the trade war and which have become undervalued.

Recent research by UBS has showed that the technology and industrial sectors will be mostly affected, followed by the consumer discretionary and materials sectors. Therefore, another option could be reducing direct exposure in single entities in favour of investing in ETFs that track one of these sectors and which might have become undervalued. However, before investing in any type of security, it is vital that you consult your investment adviser.

This article was prepared by Matthew Miceli Donnelly, ICIWM, B.Com Banking & Finance & Management (Melit.), B.Com (Hons.) Management, MBA (Melit.), an investment adviser at Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisers Ltd. The article does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such. The company is licensed to conduct investment services by the MFSA and is a member of the Malta Stock Exchange and a member of the Atlas Group. The directors or related parties, including the company, and their clients are likely to have an interest in securities mentioned in the article. Investors should remember that past performance is no guide to future performance and that the value of investments may go down as well as up. For more information, contact Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisers Ltd, 67, Level 3, South Street, Valletta, on tel. 2122 4410, or e-mail matthew.micelidonnelly @jesmondmizzi.com.

