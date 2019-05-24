Four Chinese arts masters are exhibiting their traditional artworks at the Chinese Cultural Centre in Valletta until August 2.

Chinese filigree inlay process

They are Wang Shuwen, specialised in filigree inlay art, Man Jianmin, specialised in carved lacquer, Ge Haoxiang, specialised in ceramics, and Hua Jian, an artist specialising in purple clay ware.

In China, manual skills of thousands of years of craftsmanship provide great aesthetic enjoyment for people all over the world. Chinese civilisation is incessantly disseminated from generation to generation through handcrafts.

And behind each piece of artwork, there is a torturous story of an unflinching craftsman of great fortitude, embodying the immortal spirit of creating and disseminating civilisation.

Craftsmanship – Chinese Traditional Arts and Crafts Exhibition runs at the Chinese Cultural Centre, 173, Melita Street, Valletta, until August 2 and is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2.30 to 5pm.