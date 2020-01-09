Spazju Kreattiv, in collaboration with the China Culture Centre, is hosting a Chinese film festival in the run-up to the Chinese New Year, which this year falls on January 25.

The festival kicks off today at 7.30pm with Ip Man 3, a 2015 action sequel about the real-life mentor of Bruce Lee. It then continues on Saturday at 3pm with the 2018 crime film L Storm, which is a sequel to the 2016 movie S Storm. It is about anti-corruption agents who are unable to find clues in a money-laundering case.

The award-winning drama 2017 drama Tomorrow is Another Day, which follows a woman as she plots to avenge herself after her husband abandons her and her autistic son for his mistress, is showing on Sunday at 3pm.

The 2017 historical drama Coming Home is then showing on January 16 at 7.30pm. The plot revolves around a man who tries to revive his wife’s memory after she suffers amnesia.

The festival comes to a close on January 21 at 7.30pm with the award-winning 2006 drama The Banquet, about an emperor, empress, crown prince, minister and general plotting to kill their enemies during a night banquet.

All films are showing in Chinese with English subtitles. For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.