An article marking the 10th anniversary of the Science/China Corner of St Margaret College Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua, was recently published in China and the World Cultural Exchange, the official cultural magazine of the China Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The school’s Science/China Corner was founded in 2010 by senior science teacher Martin Azzopardi in collaboration with the Malta-China Cultural Centre. Then minister of education Evarist Bartolo had also supported the initiative.

Azzopardi commented: “Since my childhood I have always loved China and its long history and culture but following my first visit to China in 2010 I returned to Malta with so much interest and love for Chinese culture that I wanted to share this interest with all my science students.”

The Science/China corner uses a Montessori method of teaching science with the aim of introducing Chinese culture, science and technology to local students. The method enhances the multicultural aspect in students and leads them to develop more interest in research and reading particularly about China – a country with a long rich history of achievements especially in science and technology.

At the corner, the school’s students conduct research studies on various themes science and technology research study projects linked with Chinese culture.

To read the published article, visit the link below.

http://cn.chinaculture.org/portal/site/wenhua/mag/cn/2020/m_4/mobile/index.html#p=62