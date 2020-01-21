As part of the events celebrating the Chinese New Year, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is performing a concert of music by Chinese composers at the Mediterranean Conference Centre’s Republic Hall, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The programme includes Li Zili’s Fisherman Harvest Song, Charles Camilleri’s Village Festa from Malta Suite, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Grand Pas de Deux from The Nutcracker and Li Huanzhi’s Spring Festival Overture.

The concert, organised by the China Cultural Centre, will feature typical Chinese traditional instruments such as the zheng, erhu and pipa. It will be directed by Miran Vaupotić.

Admission is free but subject to booking at www.maltaorchestra.com.