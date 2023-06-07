Chinese snooker vowed Wednesday to crack down on betting and launch an education drive after 10 players from the country were banned from the sport, two for life.

Snooker is reeling from its biggest match-fixing scandal and China is at the heart of it, with Liang Wenbo and Li Hang banned for life on Tuesday.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) also issued shorter bans to eight other Chinese players, among them the 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao.

The allegations included manipulating games, approaching players to cheat, betting on snooker and fixing matches.

In a statement, the Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association (CBSA) said it will “hold cautionary education across the whole industry and launch a series of measures to carry out anti-betting and anti-counterfeiting to the end”.

