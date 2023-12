Doping-tainted swimming star Sun Yang looks set to miss the Paris Olympics after China published its selection criteria for the 2024 Games.

The Chinese Swimming Association said on Friday its team would be chosen based on the results of the world championships in 2023 and the 2024 world championships in Doha as well as results at the national championships, which will take place on April 19-27.

That would rule out six-time Olympic medallist Sun, whose doping suspension does not end until May.

More details on SportsDesk.