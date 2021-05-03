China’s star swimmer Sun Yang, who is fighting to save his career after a doping controversy, has been given new hope of competing at the Olympics after China said reigning world champions were eligible for Tokyo.

The China Swimming Association’s announcement came as the three-time Olympic champion prepares for a new tribunal hearing over his refusal to give a doping sample when testers visited his home in September 2018.

Sun, the 1,500m world-record holder, won the 200m and 400m at the 2019 world championships in South Korea, where he faced protests on the podium from fellow swimmers over his doping record.

