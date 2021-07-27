China stretched their remarkable 100 percent Olympic record in women’s synchronised 10m platform diving thanks to two fearless teenagers on Tuesday.

China came into the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games hoping for a clean sweep of diving golds, but they were stunned by British duo Tom Daley and Matty Lee on Monday.

Normal service was resumed however as Chen Yuxi, who is just 15, and 17-year-old diving partner Zhang Jiaqi romped to a comfortable gold with 363.78 points at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The Chinese have won the women’s synchronised 10m platform gold at every Olympics since its debut at Sydney in 2000. Tuesday’s gold was number six in the event.

