Chinese wrestlers gunning for a place at this summer's Tokyo Olympics are training in quarantine in Serbia after a qualifying event was moved from China to Kyrgyzstan because of the coronavirus.

The Chinese athletes "are going through an extensive quarantine process" in the Serbian capital Belgrade and will then fly to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the Asian Olympic qualifier in March, United World Wrestling (UWW) said.

"The athletes were evaluated by medical professionals in China before leaving and by local officials upon arrival in Serbia," UWW said in a statement.

"While in Serbia the Chinese wrestlers will be provided workout equipment, wrestling mats and all other items necessary for a healthy training camp."

Xian was originally scheduled to host the tournament on the same dates, but a growing number of sports events have been postponed, cancelled or moved out of China because of the disease outbreak, which has killed more than 2,200 people.

"Moving an event this close to the competition date is not ideal, but we must consider the health of the athletes and ensure that everyone who wants to compete at the qualifiers has the opportunity," UWW president Nenad Lalovic said.