A man was sentenced to nine months in prison in a drug trafficking case dating back 22 years. Another who hit a woman with a beer bottle in a Paceville club in 2006 was given a suspended jail term. A motorist who tested positive for alcohol and was accused of the involuntary homicide of a woman was not found guilty because of an error in the date of her death. And, in another case involving a road fatality, a young police officer was given a suspended prison term even though he pleaded guilty to all the charges brought against him.

Such instances make law-abiding citizens wonder whether there could be anything wrong in the justice system.

Of course, sitting in judgment in cases involving human beings is not an easy task and every decision is likely to be accepted by one party and rejected by the other. But there have been cases that raised eyebrows among people not directly involved but who fail to see any logic in the judgments.

Lengthy delays in concluding cases are not unusual. If justice delayed is justice denied, the evident lack of cogent arguments when listing the reasons motivating the final decision risks affecting the trust society must have in the courts. A vice president of the Czech Supreme Court is quoted as having once said that judges should be trusted to decide cases based on general principles of justice as expressed in the Ten Commandments. But, surely, society deserves to be told why an adjudicator arrived to certain conclusions and what motivated the decision on punishment, especially if this is below that set by law.

The Criminal Code lays down that when a court decides to apply a punishment below the minimum, it must expressly state in detail the special and exceptional reasons for so doing. Yet, it seems the concept/principle that the ordinary punishment laid down in the Criminal Code is the rule and that any other form of disposal is the exception and must be justified, has gone overboard.

In a judgment a few years back, the Court of Criminal Appeal commented thus: “In opting to go below the minimum punishment established by law for the offence in question, it would not be enough for a court of criminal justice to argue or perhaps feel that ‘a prison sentence is not suitable in the circumstances’ as it would thus be placing itself above the law by ignoring, without due justification at law, the punishment the legislator wanted for such offence.”

Such ‘justification’ is often invoked in court judgments even in cases society deems quite serious, like incidents of physical violence.

True, the law does not make the same demands when a sentence of imprisonment is suspended or when a probation order/conditional discharge is made.

Still, it would not be amiss for the court to explain and, thus, avoid unnecessary speculation and fear that justice may not always be done.

One is not arguing here thecourt should defend its decision, only to say what motivated it to come to its conclusion.

More ongoing training and better judicial assistance given to judges and magistrates can go a long way in addressing the above shortcomings, as would the appointment of an official court spokesman. The matter needs to be tackled before the chink in the judiciary’s armour gets wider.