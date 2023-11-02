The Don Bosco Oratory of Victoria will be staging one of the best-loved family musicals, Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang, on Saturday, November 11, at 7.30pm, with a repeat performance on Sunday, November 12 at 2.30pm (matinee show), followed by two other performances, on Saturday, November 18, at 7.30pm, and on Sunday, November 19, at 5.30pm. The musical, written by the Sherman Brothers (Richard and Robert), is based on the cinema version of the children’s book by Ian Fleming.

“The cheerful music, written by the Sherman Brothers (who also gave us another big musical, Mary Poppins), combined with the fantastic car created by Potts, make Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang a very attractive event for all the family,” said oratory director Fr Effie Masini.

The musical, supported by the directorate of cultural heritage at the Gozo Ministry, is a two-hour production of good music, catchy songs and witty moments. Its best loved popular songs include Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang, You Two, Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain and Me Ol’ Bamboo.

Fr Masini says the best Gozitan talent will be showcased in this musical, together with special guest artist Ludwig Galea who will be interpreting the main part of Caractacus Potts, while the young budding performing arts local sensation Clara Sciberras will play the other leading role of Truly Scrumptious. Other parts will be played by Karl Buhagiar, George Camilleri, Jamie Camilleri, Maria Cassar, Matthias Mercieca and Ruth Portelli, together with a 70-strong cast, including musicians and singers.

Antonella Rapa is the vocal director, while Mro Mark Gauci is entrusted with musical direction. Saviour Cremona is the artistic director of the show, choreography is in the hands of Mario Grech and Frances Zammit, while the wardrobe mistress is Marisa Teuma. Production assistant is David Grech, while the stage-set is by young artist Paul Cassar, helped by volunteers of the oratory.

Booking from the Don Bosco Oratory, every day between 5pm and 6pm, or by calling 2155 6616 or 9948 7751. Online booking is available on donboscogozo.org.