Rapidly growing UK start-up and lifestyle planner platform Chitzo has landed in Malta.

Chitzo is a powerful and flexible what’s on guide and a one-stop-shop for all of one’s social needs.

With a search capability that allows you to find what you want, when you want, where you want, potentially for the price you want, across the widest range of things to do, it is designed to enhance every aspect of your life by empowering you to find and do more.

Bosses at Chitzo, which was first launched in Birmingham, the UK, say its internationalisation represents a big step forward for the company but also for both local businesses, locals and visitors.

At a time whereby the impacts of COVID-19 are being felt, people want to continue life but in a COVID-secure way. The new platform allows you to find what is still happening in the most dynamic way.

In the long-term, as people learn to live with and overcome the pandemic, the site represents an empowering way to maximise one’s social life.

Even though Malta is currently on the UK’s quarantine list, the company insists it is a good time to be launching its productin Malta.

“Even though the pandemic is ongoing and a number of things are currently on hold, people still want to know what’s going on,” CEO Richard Gwatkin said.

“It will be increasingly important once the recovery starts to happen as the service will provide an excellent opportunity for businesses to get going again in the right way as well as enabling holiday-hungry tourists to make the most of their vacation.

“Malta has fantastic heritage, natural beauty and climate which is why it’s so popular as a tourist destination – the diversity and depth of things to do is second to none, and Chitzo will help maxi­mise the Malta experience for all tourists.

“Alongside this, it gives an opportunity to parts of the economy that currently are struggling to engage with or be part of the tourism market.”

Head of operations for Malta, Antoine Attard, added: “This is really and truly a fantastic opportunity for Malta to showcase its diversity in the most dynamic way. Tourism has always played a major part in our economy but at this time it is the local economy that is crucial and this platform can only enhance opportunities for locals and businesses to connect like never before.”

In conjunction to launching in Malta, Chitzo has also now moved from being just a website to having their mobile app launched, which also signals further steps in the right direction for this start-up that is quickly gaining momentum.

The Chitzo app can be downloaded from Apple and Google Playstores. For more information visit www.chitzo.com or download the app or e-mail hello@chitzo.com.