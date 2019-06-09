The restoration project of the Conti dome at St George’s Basilica is at an advanced stage, while the restored choir lateral paintings – two huge canvases painted by Francesco Zahra in 1763 – are back in place. They represent St George brought before Roman Emperor Diocletian and the saint’s beheading respectively. The inauguration ceremony will take place on Friday. The restoration project was carried out by Atelier del Restauro and supported by the EU funding scheme.
