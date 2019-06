The restoration project of the Conti dome at St George’s Basilica is at an advanced stage, while the restored choir lateral paintings – two huge canvases painted by Francesco Zahra in 1763 – are back in place. They represent St George brought before Roman Emperor Diocletian and the saint’s beheading respectively. The inauguration ceremony will take place on Friday. The restoration project was carried out by Atelier del Restauro and supported by the EU funding scheme.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.