The Gozo Diocesan Youth Choir has recorded a new song entitled Ibqa’ Magħna [Stay with us] to mark Mgr Anton Teuma’s solemn entry on Wednesday in the Cathedral of the Assumption of Our Lady as the ninth Bishop of the Gozo diocese.

The ceremony of induction of Mgr Theuma will take place at the Cathedral in Victoria at 6.30pm.

Wednesday also happens to be the 156th anniversary of the diocese.

The song’s lyrics are by Francesco Pio Attard and the music was composed by Richard Grech.

The lyrics are inspired by the motto Bishop Teuma chose for his ministry as spiritual shepherd of the Church in Gozo: “U baqa’ miexi magħhom” [He walked along with them], referring to the Gospel of Luke's narration of how the Risen Lord accompanied the two disciples walking to Emmaus.

CVC Media have produced a video for the song, which has been published on the Gozo diocese Facebook page.