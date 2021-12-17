Vox Dulcis Chorale is performing choral arrangements of Christmas favourites, as well as other carols from around the world, at St Andrew’s Scots Church, in South Street, Valletta, on Saturday, December 18.

These include classic numbers such as Silent Night and What Child is This? and the lesser-known Gabriel’s Ave from the Basque country and Cantemos a Maria from the Dominican Republic.

Two original Christmas songs by Tano Monseigneur and Melvyn Windham will also premiere during the event.

The programme features Petra Magri Gatt on the piano and Cheryl Gilford on flute. The choir will be under the direction of John Anthony Fsadni.

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Entrance is free but COVID restrictions apply. Seating is limited and masks are to be worn at all times.