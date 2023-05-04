So you are already aware of the ample benefits of switching to a smartphone, which is eSIM compatible, and how it will be beneficial, especially when you travel a lot. The next thing you need to worry about is finding the best eSIM that will offer you the most economical data plan for your next travel plan.

The decision-making is not very linear, as several factors need to be considered before you decide on an eSIM card that suits your travel plan the best. Here we have listed a few tips that will help you choose the best eSIM card for your next travel or any other travel you plans for the future.

1. Your travel destinationSo where are you taking off to?

Are you traveling to just one country, or have you planned to travel to several countries? This is one of the primary factors that will play a significant role in deciding the eSIM card that works the best for you. If you are traveling to one single country for a longer duration, then a local eSIM card is the way to go. You cannot get any cheaper plans than the ones that local eSIM cards can offer.

If you plan to travel to several countries in a single region, then a regional eSIM card is the best choice. For example, if you are traveling to France, Italy, Germany, and more European regions, then a regional European eSIM card should do the trick. Lastly, if your travel plan includes heading to various countries globally, you have to stick to a Global eSIM card.

Switching between these eSIM cards is pretty simple. If you are up for it, you can get multiple local eSIM cards and store them on your smartphone. This is one of the significant advantages of using an eSIM-compatible smartphone, as it lets you get local eSIM cards online even before you travel. Hence, you do not have to physically go to different stores to collect these SIM cards when you reach the destination.

2. Your data requirement

You need to consider how much data you need daily when traveling to the destination. If you are just a simple tourist, your data requirement may not be as high. You can consider getting a local eSIM card with a reasonable amount of data or activating data plans on your existing International eSIM card. This will be enough to browse the internet and check Google Maps when needed. For heavy file downloading, you can either use the free Wi-Fi of your accommodation or log into a free Wi-Fi of a nearby cafe and download the heavy file that you need to access.

On the other hand, if you are on a workcation, you must get a separate data eSIM card such as Holafly, which offers unlimited data plans. Your data requirement will be high as you will be using your cell phone as a hotspot. Hence, choose a plan that allows hotspot connections with unlimited data so that you can always be connected to the internet and not depend on any other sources.

3. How long will you be abroad?

The duration of your stay also plays a vital role in picking up the right eSIM card. Every local eSIM card, for example, has a minimum validity. Hence, if you are just visiting a place for a few days, getting a local eSIM card makes no sense, as you will have to get one with a minimum validity of seven days. This means your plan is going to go to waste. In such scenarios, sticking to your international eSIM card is better.

On the other hand, if you plan on staying at a place for a longer duration, getting a local eSIM card will save you a lot of money as it offers the cheapest plans.

The bottom line

Just like the same size does not fit all, similarly, an eSIM card plan that might have worked for your friend may not meet your requirements. Hence, understand your needs carefully and explore all the options available, including local, regional, global, and data eSIM card plans to figure out the difference in pricing. Get a clear picture of which kind of SIM card will be more economical for you to get based on your itinerary. You can also get multiple eSIM cards and switch between them to ensure you are paying an optimal amount to get access to cheaper call rates and unlimited data plans.