Navigating from the proverbial point A to point B is never simple. Even if you are familiar with the route, there are moments when everyone hesitates – and it is in these moments that one needs to fire up their GPS, look for a landmark or simply stop to ask for directions.

The same goes for when navigating the online casino landscape in Sweden. Such is the sheer choice of options for those looking for a spot of gaming entertainment that it can get confusing – which online casino offers the best bonuses, has the best choice of games, is trustworthy, has an efficient and effective customer care, or offers the quickest withdrawals? All legitimate queries – which can be addressed by following a few simple tips.

What are you looking for?

A question so simple that most players tend to overlook it. However, it is a critical one to make – as it is useless to, for instance, look for casinos with the best and latest themed slots, when you prefer spending your time and money on classics, or to register at a casino that offers an advanced live casino experience, when you are simply not interested. So the first thing to do is outline the games you prefer, the frequency that you intend to play and the methods of payment that suit your budget and lifestyle. By answering these questions, you’ve already trimmed down the thousands of casino offerings and are nearer your goal.

Read reviews

Users are the best judges of a casino – so make sure that you read user and objective reviews, which can help players in various ways, such as which games are offered where. Through reviews you can also learn which shady casinos you will want to avoid. You can also refer to sites such as Spelsson which consolidate the best casinos in one handy reference guide according to types. Oliver Svensson at Spelsson has also been involved in creating a video course in Swedish about online casinos, for those who prefer to watch a video instead of trawling through endless text.

An eye for detail

Yes, most players are not designers – but that is not really important as one of the quickest ways to verify the legitimacy and user experience credentials of an online casino is through the design of their website. If an online casino doesn’t look good, is too complicated to navigate and just looks dodgy, then it probably is. And if an online casino offers a simple yet exciting front-end with excellent design and interface, then it means that casino has invested heavily in offering its players a great user experience.

Staying safe

There are some brilliant licensed online casinos out there which put responsible gaming at the forefront and where players are guaranteed a safe experience. However, there are other casinos where players are risking their money and identity. So players need to make sure that they are spending their time at money at casinos which are legitimate. The more obvious way to ensure this is to check out a casino’s operating licence and the security and protection that they offer their players.

Another way to ensure the legitimacy of a casino is to check their customer care. This should be available 24/7 and in multiple languages – after all, it’s all very fine when things are going smoothly, but when an issue crops up, you will want an online casino that makes things right quickly and efficiently.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.spelinspektionen.se/