In today’s life, living without domestic appliances is unthinkable. From getting your clothes washed and dried with the push of a button, to getting your dishes sparkling clean out of a dishwasher in just a few minutes, these tools are an absolute necessity. From ovens to clothes dryers and refrigerators, having the effortless convenience that these appliances offer you is a true blessing. Nonetheless, choosing the right ones for your lifestyle and home is not always as simple as ABC.

The basics

The most basic thing one should consider when purchasing appliances is the size. You need to measure the space they will be going in - keeping in mind additional space, as no appliance should fit in a too-snug corner. The height, width and depth of the area are the most vital factors when it comes to size, particularly when considering ready-fitted kitchens and laundry rooms. Measure once, twice and even three times the area where your new gadget will be installed and always ensure that a few extra inches are available for wiring and heat emissions.

Efficiency ratings

Numerous appliances nowadays come with an eco-friendly or sustainability guarantee sticker slapped right on them, and for a good reason. Energy efficient appliances are not only more environmentally friendly, but they will also go easier on your energy bills. Always pay close attention to the energy output when purchasing anything from a coffee machine to a refrigerator. Note that A is the most efficient energy grade, and G is the least. When studying these gradings also look at the noise levels, generally found on the same tag, along with energy consumption, performance and capacity.

Ovens and stoves

When choosing your oven or stove, think about your cooking habits. Are you an experienced master chef, or a novice who is not particularly fond of cooking? The oven or stove that you choose will have a long-lasting impact on your cooking efforts. Items such as convection ovens tend to use more energy. However, they distribute heat more evenly and cook food faster, making them ideal for cooking large meals. For those who are looking for a cooktop stove, one needs to take into consideration whether the item in question is gas, electric or induction powered. Most beginner cooks appreciate electric stovetops as they are easier to use, however, gas stoves are faster and more precise when it comes to cooking.When choosing a stove, the ventilation system is not to be forgotten. From overhead range hoods to down draft systems, these integral appliances are designed to remove hot air, smoke and grease from your kitchen, resulting in clean and long-lasting kitchen furniture.

Coffee machines

While they were not as popular in the past, coffee machines are making a huge comeback, and with good reason. Which coffee lover does not enjoy starting their day with the bittersweet aroma of freshly brewed coffee? Choosing the ideal coffee machine for your home depends on many factors. From drip coffee machines to capsule coffee makers and full-blown espresso machines, the world is your oyster when it comes to incorporating a coffee machine into your kitchen. Always bear in mind which functionalities you need and the size of the machine itself. While nowadays a range of compact machines are available on the market, you need to keep in mind the amount of space it will take up on your counter.

Dishwashers

Dishwashers can range from small countertop units to built-in models that make no sound. Newer models are designed to consume fewer kilowatts per wash cycle, while others implement air-drying options that do not require heat. When choosing a dishwasher for your home, it is best to ensure that your kitchen is dishwasher ready - water fixtures need to be installed and electrical work might need to be carried out, as dishwashers need to have their dedicated circuit. Also bear in mind the number of dishes that will be going into your appliance, as compact dishwashers are great for those living alone, but not for large families.

Refrigerators and freezers

This is one of the many appliances in your house that needs to be running constantly. Not only are these appliances responsible for preventing your food from going bad, but they will also help you produce less food waste. You can find a selection of freestanding and built-in fridges and freezers that vary in size and functionalities.

Washing machines and dryers

Choosing the right washing machine and dryer for your home can very easily become an overwhelming experience. Just like dishwashers, you can find both freestanding and built-in models for your home, along with twin tubs or automatic machines. Most washing machines are energy-efficient, meaning that they use less water and energy. When choosing your washing machine, spin dryer, condenser, tumble dryer or combined washer-dryer, make sure that all the necessary functionalities are available.

Services offered at domestic appliances stores

Many domestic appliance stores offer a choice of ancillary services such as old appliance disposal, while others even provide periodical servicing and maintenance solutions. Most stores nowadays offer delivery and installation services included in the price. However, others would charge an additional fee for these services. So, always remember to check with the store about any hidden fees. Several stores around Malta and Gozo offer part exchange for old or malfunctioning appliances, while others even provide on-site repairs.

Written by Chiara Micallef