Portable, HVAC, ducted or wall-mounted – air conditioners are steadily becoming a necessity in Malta, making the assortment of AC systems available to choose from overwhelming for some.

Whether you are contemplating upgrading your existing air conditioner or getting a newly installed AC in your home, making an informed decision can help you transform your overall wellbeing during the hot sweltering summer months.

Here are seven things you should consider before purchasing an air conditioner.

Room dimensions are critical for ACs

To get the most out of your air conditioner, you need to find the ideal size in relation to the area in question. Getting a large AC for a small room might seem like a grand idea, however, this will be detrimental to your air conditioner in the long run.

While installing an extensive AC system will adjust your room’s temperature within minutes, the air conditioner will not be able to get rid of excess humidity in the air – resulting in disproportionate moisture levels. That said, an air conditioning unit on the smaller side will struggle to alter a large room’s temperature, eventually resulting in a tired motor and lagging functionality.

Take into consideration the room’s features

Another element which will affect your air conditioner’s performance is the room’s features. These include humidity levels, wall insulation, ceiling height, room size, sun exposure levels, the volume of doors and windows and the number of people occupying the space. Aperture materials should also be considered, as materials such as aluminium or PVC offer optimal insulation benefits – giving an added boost to your air conditioner’s performance.

EER and SEER air conditioner ratings

When purchasing your new AC, check out its EER (Energy Efficiency Ratio) and SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) ratings. These ratings will give you an indication of the air conditioner’s efficiency and electrical usage.

EER is the amount of electricity the AC unit needs to be used in general, while SEER is based on seasonal usage. The higher the EER and SEER ratings are, the better at cooling and the less power your air conditioner will use – making it more eco-friendly.

While a high EER and SEER rating means that the initial cost will be higher, it will result in better energy savings.

Air conditioner types

The AC you choose should depend on the space you can afford. Ducted air conditioners are excellent for anyone looking to adjust temperatures within an entire house or building. Ducted ACs allow for a fully incorporated system that keeps the same temperature throughout the building.

Wall-mounted air conditioners are one of the most favoured choices on the island, as they are suitable for small to medium-sized rooms, such as bedrooms or kitchens.

If your cooling mark is a large space, say an office, a school or a commercial building, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems are the best choice.

If you’re in need of a compact and mobile solution, a portable air conditioner is the right answer, however, keep in mind that these devices require floor space. That said, a portable AC is a superb option for anyone looking to move their air conditioner from one room – or house – to another.

Long-term air conditioner affordability

When assessing your budget, you shouldn’t only be considering the initial costs of purchasing a new air conditioner, you need to take a good look at operation, energy and maintenance costs. If you opt for a smart AC, prepare yourself for a hefty initial price. However, these air conditioners are more energy-efficient – making them a fantastic long-term investment.

Shop around and ask local air conditioner sellers about warranty coverage, energy efficiency, operational costs, maintenance schedules and whether or not the price includes installation.

Never overlook air conditioner maintenance

Air conditioners need periodic yearly upkeep and servicing to ensure that they function in the finest manner possible. Maintenance and servicing will enable you to extend your AC’s lifespan while keeping the air in your home clean, sanitary and allergen-free.

Giving your AC regular maintenance inspections will keep your electricity bills in check, and improve the air conditioner’s efficiency. You will need fewer costly emergency repairs, as you’d be able to identify and nip any issue before it turns into a costly expense.

Standard air conditioner maintenance includes condensers, heat pumps and filter cleaning. Damaged air filters need replacing, while dirty ones need a good clean every once in a while. When considering AC maintenance, one should also keep in mind whether or not any household pets are present, as their fur can clog the AC’s filter, resulting in strenuous overdrive when it comes to air conditioner performance.

Drain lines also need to be tended regularly, as they are prone to collect dust or sludge over time – this would make them the ideal breeding ground for algae and other organisms – affecting the air you and your family are breathing.

