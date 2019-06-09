Louis Galea, an outstanding former general secretary of the Nationalist Party between 1977 and 1987 and subsequent holder of top ministerial posts, has been tasked with overseeing the beleaguered party’s reform.

It was therefore interesting to learn that he disagreed with the method through which Adrian Delia was elected leader – a system introduced by the previous leader Simon Busuttil. Under this system, the leader is elected by the party’s rank and file members. Dr Galea’s comments have highlighted the question of whether it should be reformed.

It is instructive to examine the way party leaders are elected in other democracies. In the US, state primary elections by registered Democrat or Republican voters elect their leader to fight the next US presidential election. In Germany, the main parties’ elected leader is chosen by the party membership. The party that wins a general election automatically promotes its leader to Chancellor.

Given the similarity of Malta’s parliamentary democracy to that of the UK, however, it may be interesting to note the current difficulties that have been caused there as a result of how the main political parties choose their leaders.

The UK Labour Party switched to all-member ballots in 2014, having previously used an electoral college of MPs, party members and trade unionists to choose its leaders. All-member ballots include registered party members, ‘affiliated supporters’ and ‘registered supporters’. Affiliated supporters consist of trade union members who have positively consented that they wish their party affiliation fee to be paid directly to the party.

Registered supporters are not members of the party but support its principles. On payment of a small registration fee, they too can vote in leadership elections after signing a statement affirming their support for Labour values. It is thought that members of Momentum, a grass-roots, radical-left wing of the party, joined as registered supporters in large numbers. This led directly to the election of Jeremy Corbyn as party leader.

The votes of Labour Party members, affiliated supporters and registered supporters all count the same in a single national ballot. MPs do not have weighted votes but participate as individual party members.

As for the Conservative Party, following its disastrous flirtation with all-member ballots between 1997 and 2005 – during which the membership chose three leaders in succession who were unelectable – the system was changed to allow MPs to select two candidates from the House of Commons to stand for a defining vote by the party membership.

Since the Conservatives are the party in government, the severe democratic deficit of this system has been exposed.

For the second time in three years, the UK will get a Prime Minis­ter who has been elected to lead the country by just 160,000 members, the majority of whom are male, white, southern English and elderly – a tiny minority of the British electorate.

There are many ways of electing a party leader, none of which is perfect.

Perhaps given the Nationalist Party’s current predicament – and what we see happening in the UK with both major parties – the paramount lesson is that the method of election adopted must acknowledge that, under our system of government, the leader will become Prime Minister only if he or she is deemed electable by a majority of the national electorate, not simply the party members.