The bedroom is one of the most central and meaningful rooms in the house. It is the room in which you can truly feel like you are ‘home’ and recharge after a long exhausting day. To get the most out of this place, the bedroom furniture must be chosen with care. Colour, quality, design and style are what you need to keep in mind when choosing the right bedroom. It is essential to get those furniture pieces that are worth your investment.

How do you want your bedroom to look like? Whatever your style is, Vella Falzon’s newly launched brand BRW offers a selection that caters for any character style, whether you have a chic, classic or a contemporary personality.

If you seek a contemporary style with a white gloss finish, going for pastel tones is the right choice for you. It creates an atmosphere to relax during an afternoon nap and offers the peace you need to unwind at night.

For a slightly bolder option, you may wish to add a touch of colour, giving your bedroom a tidy appearance. The main advantage of this is the openness to your colour preferences. It can be the light or the dark side of the interior. BRW boast the Kaspian collection for this kind of design, which is available in white, oak or wenge finish. You will not want to replace this bedroom for a long time.

The ‘all-wood’ look will appeal more to you if you appreciate timeless interior designs. A bedroom with grand pieces of furniture with a distinct texture and wood grain for a more rustic and simpler yet ageless style.

