Youngsters today are living in a world that is continually changing and which expects them to make complex decisions related to personal issues alongside those related to their future career choices.

In fact, there comes a time – especially at the end of compulsory schooling – when young people find themselves at a crossroad, which requires them to choose the career path to follow. This is a time when they have to grapple with many questions, such as what options are available, what paths to take, how to reach dreams, and who can provide help.

These are some of the questions facing 15- and 16-year-olds who need to make some difficult decisions. The provision of career guidance is of utmost importance in order to help students deal with the preoccupations which they may face when deciding what they wish to do in the future in relation to career options. Career guidance, in fact, consists of services delivered in schools, postsecondary and tertiary institutions, workplaces, and the public employment service, to help people successfully manage their career development – a process which evolves throughout one’s life.

During this critical period, young people may benefit from getting assistance as they navigate through this process, which can be quite confusing at times. How can our youngsters be helped to make an informed decision about their future and on what criteria should they base these decisions?

Of utmost help is that young people are accompanied by guidance practitioners to reflect on their interests, skills and aptitudes and how these relate to future career options. In this way, they will be in a better position to ask themselves the following questions: What subjects do I enjoy studying at school? What are my strengths and weaknesses? What do I enjoy doing in my free time?

They also need to discuss different career options and different educational routes available – both locally and abroad. Questions which can help students decide on these aspects include which employment sectors are appealing to them, keeping in mind the career guidance experiences they were exposed to at school, such as visits to the places of work, talks by employers and job exposure experiences; what their learning style is; and whether they prefer the academic route to the vocational one.

Of critical importance is keeping their eyes open when it comes to new labour market opportunities. This may include reading the newspapers, listening to the news and researching online, to get an idea of what qualities, skills and qualifications employers are looking for especially in relation to these careers.

Moreover, taking the opportunity to participate in voluntary experiences or undertaking work opportunities can also challenge certain misconceptions and stereotypical ideas on certain careers. Youngsters also need to keep in mind that choosing one’s career is influenced by other factors, such as upbringing, role models that one is exposed to, a person’s peers and other socio-economic factors.

Parents also have an important role to play during this critical time of their child’s career development process. Research confirms that parents play an influential role in the career choices of their children. Indeed, they are the first source of information and the first role models.

When youngsters find the support they need from their parents, they are more equipped to reflect on and consider the different options they can choose from. Parents, however, need to keep in mind that their role is that of supporting their children and not deciding for them. Consequently, they need to ensure that their child is knowledgeable about the opportunities available so they make informed decisions.

Parents also need to understand that for some young people, these decisions may cause anxiety and, hence, they require support. A positive attitude by the parents encourages the youngsters to develop the confidence needed to decide on what to do next.

In order to help youngsters and their parents in this process, the Ministry for Education and Employment is embarking on the I Choose Fair, which targets all Year 11 (Form 5) students. During the fair, post-secondary and tertiary institutions will set up stands, while guidance practitioners and school educators will provide information on the courses they offer and the career opportunities available, as well as offer the support they need to decide on which career path to embark.

There will also be ongoing information talks delivered throughout the two days. The talks will be given by speakers coming from different sectors of employment, education and training.

The I Choose fair is open on July 31 from 4pm till 8pm and on August 1 from 9am till 1pm. Open for students, parents and the public. Visitors are requested to bring their ID Card and face mask while respecting social distancing protocols.

Many post-secondary institutions will be present, including Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability - Ministry for Education and Employment, Scholarships Unit - Ministry for Education and Employment, Jobsplus, Gem 16+, Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST), University of Malta and Junior College, Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS), Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School, Saint Martin's Institute of Higher Education and St Edward's College.

