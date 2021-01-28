Malta’s National Choir, KorMalta, with special guest chorus master Riccardo Bianchi and pianist Wayne Marshall, are bringing a choral celebration focusing on the works of John Rutter this weekend.

The English composer and conductor is one of the most famous composers in the world of choral music.

The concert will see a chorister for each box in the theatre while the audience will be seated in the stalls according to current COVID-19 guidelines.

Titled John Rutter − A Choral Celebration, the concert is being held at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta tomorrow and on Saturday at 8pm. For more information and tickets, log on to www.teatrumanoel.com.mt or call the booking office on 2124 6389.