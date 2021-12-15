Chorus Urbanus is presenting its 24th Christmas concert at the Astra Theatre in Victoria on Sunday, December 19. The concert is the final event of the three-year project Feel the Magic.

The concert, titled Feel the Magic of Christmas, consists of traditional Christmas songs and carols including Let it Snow and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, among many others.

The Chorus Urbanus Festive Orchestra, made up of 22 elements, is conducted by John Galea. Apart from the 40-strong Chorus Urbanus choir, also taking part in the concert is the Chorus Urbanus Junior Choir, made up of 30 children aged six to 14.

The 75-minute concert starts at 8pm. Entrance is free but due to the limited seating capacity, tickets have to be booked by accessing the following link: https://bit.ly/3rTowr6.

Chorus Urbanus is holding another Christmas concert, Nativitas Domini, at Xagħra Basilica on December 27 at 7.30pm. Entrance is also free, but one needs to book via https://bit.ly/3rPgQGx. Seating is limited.

Feel the Magic 2019-2021 is sponsored by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme, Ministry for Gozo, Arts Council Malta and Astra Theatre.