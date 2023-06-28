Athletics Malta Council Member and athlete Antonella Chouhal has achieved the Silver-Level Referee certification after completing the necessary coursework and examinations organised by World Athletics.

Through this certification, the first obtained by a Maltese, Chouhal will be able to officiate athletics track and field events at the highest international level, including possibly the Olympic Games, World Championships, the Diamond League as well as the World Athletics Continental Tour.

Silver-Level Referees, the second-highest international recognition of officials for athletics events, are subjected to an ongoing evaluation by World Athletics to ensure that a high level of technical knowledge is maintained throughout the validity of the certification, which is of eight years.

