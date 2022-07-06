Rachid Chouhal upstaged Olympic medallist James Beckford to win a silver medal in the long jump event in Tampere, Finland.

Competing in the Masters Over 45 category, Chouhal had a best leap of 6.57 metres to finish just one centimetre behind American Lee Adkins who took the gold medal with a best jump of 6.58m.

Beckford, who won a silver medal at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996 and also has two second-placings in the World Championships, had to settle with the bronze medal even though he equalled Chouhal’s distance of 6.57 but the Maltese athlete was handed the second placing as he achieved a second best jump which was better than Beckford's.

Chouhal’s effort was a new national record in the Over 45 category as his effort was 16 centimetres longer than his previous best of 6.34 achieved in Braga earlier this year.

