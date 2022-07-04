Antonella Chouhal chalked up another international medal after placing third at the World Masters Championships in Tampere, Finland last weekend.

The veteran athlete was in action in the weight throw discipline and managed a best throw of 13.83 metres, which was a new personal best and a new national record.

Her effort placed Chouhal third overall in the standings.

Koro Kirsi, of Finland, took the gold medal when she managed 15.09 metres.

Mexico’s Violeta Guzman took the silver medal with a best effort of 13.97.

