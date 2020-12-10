Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting dropped to his knee and raised a fist in celebration after sealing a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in his side’s final Champions League group game on Wednesday.

The striker’s statement against racism came just 24 hours after his former Paris Saint-Germain team mates walked off the pitch in protest against alleged racism from the fourth official in their game against Basaksehir on Tuesday.

Choupo-Moting’s goal sealed a comfortable victory for Bayern, handing the defending champions the fifth win of their title defence this season.

“We struggled to find space in the first half, it was important to score the first goal. We kept pushing forward and I’m happy I got my goal,” said Choupo-Moting.

With Group A already won and nothing at stake for Bayern, coach Hansi Flick left the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry on the bench against bottom side Lokomotiv.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta