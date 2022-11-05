Two goals in one first-half minute from striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting carried Bayern Munich to a “wild” 3-2 victory away at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Bayern, who led 3-0 at one point in the first half, endured a nervy final few minutes in the German capital, with French defender Dayot Upamecano appearing to handball in injury time as Hertha pushed for a late equaliser.
Referee Bastian Dankert decided against going to the video, helping Bayern to their eighth straight win in all competitions.
