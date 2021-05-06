Bars, theatres and cinemas will reopen in June while further restrictions on restaurants and gyms will be eased from late May, and there will be no fines for people wearing masks on beaches.

Health Minister Chris Fearne and public health chief Charmaine Gauci announced the easing of measures in an updated timeline during a news conference on Thursday morning.

The new timeline includes:

From May 17

Elderly will be allowed more visitors, for longer periods;

From May 24

Restaurants and snackbars allowed to open until midnight;

Pools can reopen until 8pm for swimming only;

Gyms can reopen but no classes allowed;

Day centres will reopen;

Contact sports resume for those aged over 17

From June 1

Language schools can begin to open to pupils;

Weddings from June 1;

From June 7

Cinemas and theatres can reopen;

Bars and kazini can serve again;

Contact sports will resume;

Summer schools reopen.

Fearne also said that health authorities had discussed the use of masks and decided that there will no longer be any fines for people not wearing masks on beaches.

"We recommend you do, as we do with sunblock for instance, but it will not be mandatory," he said.

Prime Minister Robert Abela is not accompanying them as he is currently in quarantine after his wife Lydia tested positive for the virus on Wednesday evening.

The announcement comes just days ahead of the reopening of restaurants and snack bars on Monday. On the same day, travel to Gozo will also resume and non-contact sport will continue.

Fearne began the news conference by revealing there are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Malta - the lowest total in many months, bringing the number of active cases to 260.

There are just 23 people in Mater Dei Hospital, including five in intensive care, two of whom have not tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaccine rollout

Fearne said that in a single day, authorities give the vaccine to 1.3 per cent of the population, saying it was "as though we gave a dose every 12 seconds."

He said 51 per cent of the 30-39 year age group had signed up and registered for an appointment to get one of the four vaccines being administered in Malta.

"We started using Johnson and Johnson today," Fearne said. "The first consignments were very small. We waited for the third consignment and so we have 10,000 doses in hand."

He said that if the European Medicines Authority approves the use of vaccine for those aged 12-15, there are enough doses to vaccinate that age group.

"We are also looking at possibility of boosters after some months and we are preparing for this," he said.

